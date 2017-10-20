IAMGOLD Corp (IMG.TO)
IMG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.25CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
$7.20
Open
$7.14
Day's High
$7.31
Day's Low
$7.13
Volume
2,058,056
Avg. Vol
1,703,409
52-wk High
$8.87
52-wk Low
$4.24
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Charter
|60
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Letwin
|61
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Carol Banducci
|57
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
P. Gordon Stothart
|2009
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Jeffery Snow
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Business Development, General Counsel
- BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp
- BRIEF-TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 mln by Iamgold
- UPDATE 1-Japan's Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Canada gold project for $195 mln
- Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Cote Gold Project from IAMGOLD for $195 mln
- BRIEF-Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining