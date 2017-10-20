Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)
IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,272.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
3,272.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
92.00 (+2.89%)
92.00 (+2.89%)
Prev Close
3,180.00
3,180.00
Open
3,218.00
3,218.00
Day's High
3,276.00
3,276.00
Day's Low
3,198.00
3,198.00
Volume
5,145,709
5,145,709
Avg. Vol
3,900,077
3,900,077
52-wk High
5,932.00
5,932.00
52-wk Low
3,054.00
3,054.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mandla Sizwe Gantsho
|55
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nicolaas Muller
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gerhard Potgieter
|2016
|Acting Chief Executive Officer, Group Executive - Growth Projects and Consulting Mining Engineer
|
Brenda Berlin
|51
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Alex Mhembere
|Chief Executive Officer - Zimplats
- BRIEF-Impala Platinum makes investment to advance development of Waterberg PGE project
- South Africa's Implats in talks that could lead to 2,500 job cuts
- South Africa's Implats reports loss after deal write-down, warns of lay-offs
- Colombia cancels railway contract, fines Impala subsidiary $32.8 million
- Zimplats says Zimbabwe asks court to enforce mining land seizure