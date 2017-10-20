Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)
IMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
77.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.67 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
€76.64
Open
€76.93
Day's High
€77.46
Day's Low
€76.93
Volume
46,960
Avg. Vol
88,309
52-wk High
€81.54
52-wk Low
€56.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gilles Michel
|61
|2011
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Paul Desmarais
|35
|2016
|Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Olivier Pirotte
|51
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Vincent Lecerf
|2017
|Chief Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Frederic Beucher
|2016
|Vice-President, Roofing, Kaolin, Ceramics, Graphite & Carbone divisions, Member of the Executive Committee