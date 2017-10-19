Indian Bank (INBA.NS)
INBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
258.05INR
19 Oct 2017
258.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.05 (-1.92%)
Rs-5.05 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs263.10
Rs263.10
Open
Rs264.65
Rs264.65
Day's High
Rs264.90
Rs264.90
Day's Low
Rs255.05
Rs255.05
Volume
197,745
197,745
Avg. Vol
1,071,762
1,071,762
52-wk High
Rs365.00
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
Rs185.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
T. C. Venkat Subramanian
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kishor Kharat
|58
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
K. Srinivasa Raghavan
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager
|
Bimal Shah
|51
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
S Chezhian
|2014
|General Manager
