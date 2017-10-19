Edition:
United States

Indian Bank (INBA.NS)

INBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

258.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.05 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs263.10
Open
Rs264.65
Day's High
Rs264.90
Day's Low
Rs255.05
Volume
197,745
Avg. Vol
1,071,762
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

T. C. Venkat Subramanian

2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Kishor Kharat

58 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

K. Srinivasa Raghavan

2014 Chief Financial Officer, General Manager

Bimal Shah

51 2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

S Chezhian

2014 General Manager
» More People

Indian Bank News

» More INBA.NS News