Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)
INBF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,360.70INR
19 Oct 2017
1,360.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.17%)
Rs2.30 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs1,358.40
Rs1,358.40
Open
Rs1,361.95
Rs1,361.95
Day's High
Rs1,372.30
Rs1,372.30
Day's Low
Rs1,351.35
Rs1,351.35
Volume
187,318
187,318
Avg. Vol
1,393,526
1,393,526
52-wk High
Rs1,372.30
Rs1,372.30
52-wk Low
Rs616.55
Rs616.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sameer Gehlaut
|43
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder
|
Gagan Banga
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Mukesh Garg
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nafees Ahmed
|2016
|Chief Information Officer
|
Amit Jain
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to 1.45 trln rupees
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct
- BRIEF-Golden Tobacco says Indiabulls Housing Finance issued sale notice for co's property in Mumbai
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance allots NCDs
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance March-qtr consol profit rises