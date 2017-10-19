Edition:
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)

INBF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,360.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs1,358.40
Open
Rs1,361.95
Day's High
Rs1,372.30
Day's Low
Rs1,351.35
Volume
187,318
Avg. Vol
1,393,526
52-wk High
Rs1,372.30
52-wk Low
Rs616.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sameer Gehlaut

43 Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder

Gagan Banga

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Mukesh Garg

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Nafees Ahmed

2016 Chief Information Officer

Amit Jain

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd News

