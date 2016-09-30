Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)
INBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,671.00INR
4:59am EST
1,671.00INR
4:59am EST
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs1,680.80
Rs1,680.80
Open
Rs1,680.00
Rs1,680.00
Day's High
Rs1,680.70
Rs1,680.70
Day's Low
Rs1,665.80
Rs1,665.80
Volume
45,866
45,866
Avg. Vol
69,589
69,589
52-wk High
Rs1,818.00
Rs1,818.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,045.20
Rs1,045.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ramaswamy Seshasayee
|69
|2007
|Part-Time Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Romesh Sobti
|67
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
S. Zaregaonkar
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Paul Abraham
|Chief Operating Officer
|
K. Sridhar
|2015
|Senior Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-India's IndusInd Bank Says Competition Watchdog Approves Bharat Financial Inclusion Buy
- BRIEF-RBI Imposes 30 Mln Rupee Penalty On IndusInd Bank
- Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped
- BRIEF-Rht Health Trust says unit entered term loan facility agreement with Indusind Bank
- BRIEF-Indusind Bank launches co-branded wallet 'IndusInd Mobikwik'