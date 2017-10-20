Inchcape PLC (INCH.L)
INCH.L on London Stock Exchange
820.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
820.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.12%)
1.00 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
819.50
819.50
Open
824.00
824.00
Day's High
827.50
827.50
Day's Low
820.00
820.00
Volume
830,824
830,824
Avg. Vol
947,292
947,292
52-wk High
885.00
885.00
52-wk Low
587.00
587.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenneth Hanna
|64
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stefan Bomhard
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive, Director
|
Richard Howes
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Aris Aravanis
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Continental Europe
|
George Ashford
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of Inchcape Asia