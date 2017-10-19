Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)
INDB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
288.70INR
19 Oct 2017
288.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.65 (-2.58%)
Rs-7.65 (-2.58%)
Prev Close
Rs296.35
Rs296.35
Open
Rs296.75
Rs296.75
Day's High
Rs297.80
Rs297.80
Day's Low
Rs285.60
Rs285.60
Volume
986,677
986,677
Avg. Vol
3,536,058
3,536,058
52-wk High
Rs301.90
Rs301.90
52-wk Low
Rs18.50
Rs18.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sameer Gehlaut
|43
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Divyesh Shah
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Lalit Sharma
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pinank Shah
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Saurabh Mittal
|40
|2010
|Member - Key Management Personnel
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Divyesh Shah as whole-time director, CEO
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures approves raising funds via issue of shares through QIP
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures to consider fund raising
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs and/or bonds
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures appoints Sameer Gehlaut as non-executive chairman