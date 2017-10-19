Edition:
United States

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)

INDB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

288.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.65 (-2.58%)
Prev Close
Rs296.35
Open
Rs296.75
Day's High
Rs297.80
Day's Low
Rs285.60
Volume
986,677
Avg. Vol
3,536,058
52-wk High
Rs301.90
52-wk Low
Rs18.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sameer Gehlaut

43 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Divyesh Shah

Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director

Lalit Sharma

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Pinank Shah

2017 Executive Director

Saurabh Mittal

40 2010 Member - Key Management Personnel
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd News

