Indivior PLC (INDV.L)

INDV.L on London Stock Exchange

327.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.80 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
327.80
Open
326.50
Day's High
336.50
Day's Low
325.90
Volume
2,213,447
Avg. Vol
2,595,667
52-wk High
421.50
52-wk Low
246.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Howard Pien

Executive Chairman of the Board

Shaun Thaxter

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Mark Crossley

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Jon Fogle

Chief Human Resource Officer

Ingo Elfering

Chief Information Officer
Indivior PLC News

