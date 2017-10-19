Edition:
Info Edge India Ltd (INED.NS)

INED.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,095.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.70 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs1,107.70
Open
Rs1,111.00
Day's High
Rs1,131.00
Day's Low
Rs1,090.00
Volume
4,927
Avg. Vol
95,487
52-wk High
Rs1,250.00
52-wk Low
Rs796.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kapil Kapoor

49 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Hitesh Oberoi

43 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Sanjeev Bikhchandani

51 2010 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Murlee Jain

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Bala Deshpande

49 2005 Non-Executive Independent Director
Info Edge India Ltd News

