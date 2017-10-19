Intellect Design Arena Ltd (INEE.NS)
INEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
130.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
- BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena's iGTB to implement cash management platform for Bangkok Bank
- BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena gets India govt's Government eMarketplace project
- BRIEF-India's Intellect Design Arena posts June-qtr consol profit
- BRIEF-India's Intellect Design Arena gets govt contract for e-marketplace
- BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena approves rights issue worth up to 1.99 bln rupees