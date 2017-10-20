Edition:
Informa PLC (INF.L)

INF.L on London Stock Exchange

690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
690.50
Open
692.00
Day's High
695.00
Day's Low
689.00
Volume
1,706,433
Avg. Vol
2,106,775
52-wk High
725.00
52-wk Low
480.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Derek Mapp

64 2008 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Stephen Carter

52 2014 Group Chief Executive Officer, Director

Gareth Wright

42 2014 Group Finance Director, Director

Rupert Hopley

45 2011 Group General Counsel, Company Secretary

John Rishton

59 2016 Non-Executive Director
Informa PLC News

