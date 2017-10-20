Informa PLC (INF.L)
INF.L on London Stock Exchange
690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.07%)
-0.50 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
690.50
690.50
Open
692.00
692.00
Day's High
695.00
695.00
Day's Low
689.00
689.00
Volume
1,706,433
1,706,433
Avg. Vol
2,106,775
2,106,775
52-wk High
725.00
725.00
52-wk Low
480.00
480.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Derek Mapp
|64
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Carter
|52
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Gareth Wright
|42
|2014
|Group Finance Director, Director
|
Rupert Hopley
|45
|2011
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
John Rishton
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Informa announces acquisition of Dove Medical Press
- UK's Informa reports 41.3 pct rise in H1 revenue on global exhibitions boost
- BRIEF-Informa announces sale of majority share in Euroforum
- BRIEF-Informa posts H1 pretax profit of 148.8 mln pounds
- Informa sees U.S. 2017 corn crop at 14.166 billion bushels