Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)
INFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
131.15INR
19 Oct 2017
131.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-0.27%)
Rs-0.35 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs131.50
Rs131.50
Open
Rs131.85
Rs131.85
Day's High
Rs138.70
Rs138.70
Day's Low
Rs127.40
Rs127.40
Volume
1,442,015
1,442,015
Avg. Vol
8,408,075
8,408,075
52-wk High
Rs160.15
Rs160.15
52-wk Low
Rs79.98
Rs79.98
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajit Mehta
|67
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Hiren Padhya
|47
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Soumya Banerjee
|48
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Digital Department
|
Ajay Chandra
|34
|2015
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Parag Raval
|63
|2015
|Chief Administrative Officer
- CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co
- CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co
- BRIEF-India's Infibeam Incorp June-qtr consol profit rises
- BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation gets govt contract for e-marketplace
- BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation seeks members' nod for sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:10