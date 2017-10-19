Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)
INFY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
926.95INR
19 Oct 2017
926.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.60 (+0.28%)
Rs2.60 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs924.35
Rs924.35
Open
Rs930.00
Rs930.00
Day's High
Rs932.00
Rs932.00
Day's Low
Rs925.20
Rs925.20
Volume
545,717
545,717
Avg. Vol
6,393,967
6,393,967
52-wk High
Rs1,050.70
Rs1,050.70
52-wk Low
Rs860.00
Rs860.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nandan Nilekani
|59
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ravi Kumar S.
|2017
|President, Deputy Chief Operating Officer
|
U. B. Pravin Rao
|55
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Ranganath Mavinakere
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Sandeep Dadlani
|President and Global Head – Retail, CPG and Logistics
