Ingenico Group SA (INGC.PA)
INGC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
82.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philippe Lazare
|60
|2010
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Nathalie Lomon
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Finance & Legal
|
Martine Birot
|Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Communication, Member of the Management Board
|
Michel Leger
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Innovation, Member of the Management Board
|
Jacques Behr
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Deputy for the Retail Business Unit
- BRIEF-Worldstream Media chooses Ingenico to support local payment acceptance
- BRIEF-Ingenico acquires IECISA Electronic Payment System
- BRIEF-Ingenico group announces successful bond issue of 600 million euros
- BRIEF-City Furniture selects Ingenico Group and IBM to deliver in-store experience
- BRIEF-Ingenico extends Alipay acceptance to banks and acquirers in Europe