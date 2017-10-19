InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS)
INGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,151.55INR
19 Oct 2017
1,151.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.40 (+0.21%)
Rs2.40 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,149.15
Rs1,149.15
Open
Rs1,157.00
Rs1,157.00
Day's High
Rs1,173.75
Rs1,173.75
Day's Low
Rs1,140.00
Rs1,140.00
Volume
171,975
171,975
Avg. Vol
638,352
638,352
52-wk High
Rs1,346.70
Rs1,346.70
52-wk Low
Rs806.55
Rs806.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Devadas Mangalore
|62
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Aditya Ghosh
|40
|2014
|President and Whole-time Director
|
Pankaj Madan
|50
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sanjeev Ramdas
|47
|Executive Vice President Customer Service and Operations Control
|
Sanjay Gupta
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary