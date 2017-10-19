Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)
INGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
800.00INR
19 Oct 2017
800.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs10.00 (+1.27%)
Rs10.00 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs790.00
Rs790.00
Open
Rs800.00
Rs800.00
Day's High
Rs803.95
Rs803.95
Day's Low
Rs790.10
Rs790.10
Volume
2,550
2,550
Avg. Vol
14,392
14,392
52-wk High
Rs938.30
Rs938.30
52-wk Low
Rs645.00
Rs645.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Amar Kaul
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
P. Shubhakar
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Manager - Corporate Finance
|
G. Madhusudhan Rao
|2013
|Vice President - Finance
|
B. Jayaraman
|2013
|Vice President - Special Projects
|
Prasad Naik
|Vice President - Information Technology