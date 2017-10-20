Edition:
United States

Indus Holding AG (INHG.DE)

INHG.DE on Xetra

60.78EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.68 (+2.84%)
Prev Close
€59.10
Open
€59.96
Day's High
€61.56
Day's Low
€59.66
Volume
66,074
Avg. Vol
26,033
52-wk High
€65.29
52-wk Low
€47.37

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Helmut Spaeth

65 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Juergen Abromeit

57 2012 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Juergen Allerkamp

61 2008 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Rudolf Weichert

54 2012 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer

Johannes Schmidt

56 Member of the Management Board, Chief Technology Officer
