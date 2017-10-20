Investec Ltd (INLJ.J)
INLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,910.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
9,910.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
28.00 (+0.28%)
28.00 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
9,882.00
9,882.00
Open
9,900.00
9,900.00
Day's High
9,960.00
9,960.00
Day's Low
9,874.00
9,874.00
Volume
1,030,350
1,030,350
Avg. Vol
859,304
859,304
52-wk High
10,639.00
10,639.00
52-wk Low
8,026.00
8,026.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fani Titi
|55
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Koseff
|65
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Glynn Burger
|60
|Group Risk and Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Hendrik du Toit
|55
|2010
|Investec Asset Management's Chief Executive Officer; Executive Director
|
Bernard Kantor
|67
|Managing Director, Executive Director