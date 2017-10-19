Edition:
INOX Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS)

INOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

228.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs229.50
Open
Rs231.55
Day's High
Rs234.00
Day's Low
Rs227.30
Volume
54,878
Avg. Vol
112,184
52-wk High
Rs308.80
52-wk Low
Rs212.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alok Tandon

2009 Chief Executive Officer, Manager

Kailash Gupta

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Dhanraj Mulki

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Deepak Asher

56 Non-Executive Director

Pavan Jain

63 Non-Executive Director
