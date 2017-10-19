Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS)
INRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
214.45INR
19 Oct 2017
214.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.10 (-0.51%)
Rs-1.10 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs215.55
Rs215.55
Open
Rs216.60
Rs216.60
Day's High
Rs217.50
Rs217.50
Day's Low
Rs211.00
Rs211.00
Volume
1,870,041
1,870,041
Avg. Vol
16,545,696
16,545,696
52-wk High
Rs269.70
Rs269.70
52-wk Low
Rs57.00
Rs57.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sameer Gehlaut
|43
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Narendra Gehlaut
|2015
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Anil Mittal
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ravi Telkar
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vishal Damani
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
- Fitch Affirms Lodha Developers at 'B'; Off Rating Watch Negative ; Outlook Stable
- Fitch: Indiabulls Real Estate's IPIT Offer Highlights Limited Rating Headroom
- Fitch Affirms Indiabulls Real Estate at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
- Fitch Maintains Lodha's 'B' IDR on Rating Watch Negative
- Fitch Places Lodha Developers' Ratings on Rating Watch Negative