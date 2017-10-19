Indoco Remedies Ltd (INRM.NS)
INRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
249.35INR
19 Oct 2017
249.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.85 (+0.75%)
Rs1.85 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs247.50
Rs247.50
Open
Rs245.00
Rs245.00
Day's High
Rs251.90
Rs251.90
Day's Low
Rs242.05
Rs242.05
Volume
17,609
17,609
Avg. Vol
54,119
54,119
52-wk High
Rs317.70
Rs317.70
52-wk Low
Rs178.10
Rs178.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Kare
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Aditi Panandikar
|45
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Mandar Borkar
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mangesh Rajadhyaksha
|2011
|President - API
|
Jayshankar Menon
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary