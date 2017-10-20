Intel Corp (INTC.OQ)
INTC.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market
40.43USD
20 Oct 2017
40.43USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.34 (+0.85%)
$0.34 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
$40.09
$40.09
Open
$40.39
$40.39
Day's High
$40.44
$40.44
Day's Low
$40.10
$40.10
Volume
6,821,014
6,821,014
Avg. Vol
6,198,512
6,198,512
52-wk High
$40.44
$40.44
52-wk Low
$33.24
$33.24
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Bryant
|67
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Krzanich
|56
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Robert Swan
|56
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Stacy Smith
|54
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Manufacturing, Operations and Sales
|
Venkata Renduchintala
|51
|2015
|Executive VP, President - Client and Internet of Things (IoT) Businesses and Systems Architecture Group
- BRIEF-Intel says to ship Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor before 2017-end
- Canada's Magna joins BMW, Intel self-driving car project
- BRIEF-Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology
- BRIEF-Intel says former CEO Paul Otellini passed away on Oct. 2, 2017
- BRIEF-Intel commences compulsory acquisition for remaining Mobileye shares