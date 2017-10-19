Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)
IOC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
409.65INR
19 Oct 2017
409.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.95 (-0.47%)
Rs-1.95 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs411.60
Rs411.60
Open
Rs412.40
Rs412.40
Day's High
Rs414.45
Rs414.45
Day's Low
Rs408.20
Rs408.20
Volume
295,685
295,685
Avg. Vol
4,649,084
4,649,084
52-wk High
Rs462.95
Rs462.95
52-wk Low
Rs281.70
Rs281.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjiv Singh
|54
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
A. Sharma
|2014
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Kamal Gwalani
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Balwinder Canth
|2015
|Director - Marketing, Director
|
Verghese Cherian
|2015
|Director - Human Resources