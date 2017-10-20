Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)
IPAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
33.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.38 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
€33.75
Open
€33.65
Day's High
€33.70
Day's Low
€33.19
Volume
14,429
Avg. Vol
15,251
52-wk High
€37.08
52-wk Low
€22.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philippe Benacin
|58
|1989
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Philippe Santi
|55
|2004
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Legal Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Frederic Garcia-Pelayo
|57
|2009
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of International Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Catherine Benard-Lotz
|2004
|Director of Legal Affairs, Director
|
Hugues de la Chevasnerie
|Director of Burberry Fragrances, Member of the Executive Committee
- UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs
- Interparfums' H1 profit rises despite higher marketing costs
- BRIEF-Interparfums H1 operating profit rises to 33.1 million euros
- BRIEF-Interparfums Q2 sales raises to 96.9 million euros
- Interparfums says has 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with Jimmy Choo