Edition:
United States

Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)

IPAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

33.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.38 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
€33.75
Open
€33.65
Day's High
€33.70
Day's Low
€33.19
Volume
14,429
Avg. Vol
15,251
52-wk High
€37.08
52-wk Low
€22.35

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Philippe Benacin

58 1989 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Philippe Santi

55 2004 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Legal Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Frederic Garcia-Pelayo

57 2009 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of International Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Catherine Benard-Lotz

2004 Director of Legal Affairs, Director

Hugues de la Chevasnerie

Director of Burberry Fragrances, Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Interparfums SA News

» More IPAR.PA News