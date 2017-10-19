IPCA Laboratories Ltd (IPCA.NS)
IPCA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
495.70INR
19 Oct 2017
495.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.75 (+0.56%)
Rs2.75 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs492.95
Rs492.95
Open
Rs496.00
Rs496.00
Day's High
Rs499.00
Rs499.00
Day's Low
Rs492.00
Rs492.00
Volume
19,441
19,441
Avg. Vol
387,467
387,467
52-wk High
Rs657.60
Rs657.60
52-wk Low
Rs400.00
Rs400.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Premchand Godha
|68
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Ajit Jain
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
E. J. Babu
|President - API Exports
|
Sunil Ghai
|52
|2012
|President - Domestic Marketing
|
N. Guhaprasad
|51
|2006
|President - International Marketing (Branded Formulations)