Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS (IPEKE.IS)

IPEKE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.54TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.26TL (-3.82%)
Prev Close
6.80TL
Open
6.88TL
Day's High
6.95TL
Day's Low
6.54TL
Volume
13,284,655
Avg. Vol
34,176,451
52-wk High
7.22TL
52-wk Low
1.84TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hamdi Ipek

Chairman of the Board

Cafer Ipek

51 2011 Vice Chairman of the Board

Okan Bayrak

Vice General Manager

Melek Ipek

Member of the Board

Ismet Sivrioglu

2011 Member of the Board
Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS News

