Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS (IPEKE.IS)
IPEKE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.54TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.26TL (-3.82%)
Prev Close
6.80TL
Open
6.88TL
Day's High
6.95TL
Day's Low
6.54TL
Volume
13,284,655
Avg. Vol
34,176,451
52-wk High
7.22TL
52-wk Low
1.84TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hamdi Ipek
|Chairman of the Board
|
Cafer Ipek
|51
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Okan Bayrak
|Vice General Manager
|
Melek Ipek
|Member of the Board
|
Ismet Sivrioglu
|2011
|Member of the Board