International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

IPF.L on London Stock Exchange

196.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.25 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
194.00
Open
191.25
Day's High
200.00
Day's Low
191.25
Volume
253,850
Avg. Vol
465,197
52-wk High
318.10
52-wk Low
141.43

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dan O'Connor

57 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Gerard Ryan

52 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Justin Lockwood

47 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Robert Husband

2012 Country Manager, Mexico

David Parkinson

2010 Country Manager, Poland and Lithuania
