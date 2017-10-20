International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)
IPF.L on London Stock Exchange
196.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
196.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.25 (+1.16%)
2.25 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
194.00
194.00
Open
191.25
191.25
Day's High
200.00
200.00
Day's Low
191.25
191.25
Volume
253,850
253,850
Avg. Vol
465,197
465,197
52-wk High
318.10
318.10
52-wk Low
141.43
141.43
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dan O'Connor
|57
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gerard Ryan
|52
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Justin Lockwood
|47
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Robert Husband
|2012
|Country Manager, Mexico
|
David Parkinson
|2010
|Country Manager, Poland and Lithuania
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises
- CORRECTED-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises
- BRIEF-International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg
- BRIEF-International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria
- MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp