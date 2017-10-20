Innate Pharma SA (IPH.PA)
IPH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
10.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
10.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.11 (+1.10%)
€0.11 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
€9.97
€9.97
Open
€10.01
€10.01
Day's High
€10.13
€10.13
Day's Low
€10.00
€10.00
Volume
96,264
96,264
Avg. Vol
166,590
166,590
52-wk High
€15.83
€15.83
52-wk Low
€9.65
€9.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Herve Brailly
|55
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Mondher Mahjoubi
|58
|2016
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Irina Staatz-Granzer
|56
|2009
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Laure-Helene Mercier
|39
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jerome Tiollier
|57
|2014
|Executive Vice President in charge of Operations, Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Development Officer
- BRIEF-Innate Pharma reports IPH4102 final results of the dose-escalation part of the phase I study
- BRIEF-Innate Pharma H1 operating loss widens to 18.2 million euros
- BRIEF-New preclinical data further strengthen rationale of IPH5401 and Monalizumab
- BRIEF-Innate Pharma issues 3,343,748 ordinary shares
- BRIEF-Innate Pharma to list 3,343,748 new ordinary shares - Euronext