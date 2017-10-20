Edition:
Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL.TO)

IPL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
$25.75
Open
$25.89
Day's High
$26.18
Day's Low
$25.56
Volume
1,164,160
Avg. Vol
987,108
52-wk High
$30.07
52-wk Low
$22.14

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Shaw

71 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Christian Bayle

48 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Brent Heagy

2014 Chief Financial Officer

David Chappell

2016 Senior Vice President - Petrochemical Development

James Madro

2014 Senior Vice President - Operations
Inter Pipeline Ltd News

