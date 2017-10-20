Ipsen SA (IPN.PA)
IPN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
115.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marc de Garidel
|59
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
David Meek
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Antoine Flochel
|52
|2005
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Aymeric le Chatelier
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Finance
|
Jonathan Barnsley
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Technical Operations
- BRIEF-Ipsen announces success of phase 3 CELESTIAL trial of Cabozantinib
- BRIEF-Ipsen receives approval from European Commission for Xermelo
- BRIEF-FDA approves new indication for Ipsen's somatuline depot injection
- BRIEF-Ipsen annouces US FDA approval of new indication for Somatuline Depot
- BRIEF-Ipsen receives validation from European Medicines Agency for application of new indication for Cabometyx