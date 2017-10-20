IP Group PLC (IPO.L)
IPO.L on London Stock Exchange
142.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
142.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.70%)
-1.00 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
143.00
143.00
Open
141.50
141.50
Day's High
143.00
143.00
Day's Low
140.70
140.70
Volume
562,667
562,667
Avg. Vol
523,713
523,713
52-wk High
200.50
200.50
52-wk Low
109.10
109.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mike Humphrey
|65
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Alan Aubrey
|55
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Greg Smith
|38
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
David Baynes
|53
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Townend
|54
|2011
|Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director
- BRIEF-IP Group welcomes Touchstone Innovations' recommendation to shareholders to accept offer
- BRIEF-IP Group says Touchstone Innovations offer now unconditional
- BRIEF-UK's CMA not to refer IP Group, Touchstone Innovations deal to phase II probe
- BRIEF-IP Group's Istesso announces positive outcome from P1 study
- BRIEF-UK'S CMA says considering IP Group-Touchstone Innovations deal