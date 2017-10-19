IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS)
IRBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
207.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Virendra Mhaiskar
|40
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Anil Yadav
|2012
|Chief Finance Officer
|
Ajay Deshmukh
|46
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer - Infrastructure
|
Dhananjay Joshi
|40
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer - Corporate Affairs, Realty and Airport
|
Vinod Menon
|2012
|President - Business Development and Tendering