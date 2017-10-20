Edition:
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS.BA)

IRS.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

43.70ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.15 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
$43.85
Open
$43.90
Day's High
$44.30
Day's Low
$43.30
Volume
156,624
Avg. Vol
69,069
52-wk High
$45.00
52-wk Low
$24.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eduardo Elsztain

57 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Alejandro Elsztain

51 2011 Second Vice Chairman

Saul Zang

71 2015 First Vice Chairman

Matias Ivan Gaivironsky

40 2011 Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Daniel Elsztain

2012 Chief Operating Officer, Director
