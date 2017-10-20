Interserve PLC (IRV.L)
IRV.L on London Stock Exchange
76.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
76.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
11.00 (+16.79%)
11.00 (+16.79%)
Prev Close
65.50
65.50
Open
67.50
67.50
Day's High
77.25
77.25
Day's Low
67.50
67.50
Volume
13,460,805
13,460,805
Avg. Vol
1,751,047
1,751,047
52-wk High
385.50
385.50
52-wk Low
67.16
67.16
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Glyn Barker
|64
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Adrian Ringrose
|2003
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Whiteling
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Bruce Melizan
|2008
|Managing Director - Support Services Division, Executive Director
|
Dougie Sutherland
|2011
|Managing Director - Developments, Executive Director
- Britain's Interserve wins 227 mln stg government contract
- UPDATE 1-British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve
- British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve
- UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn
- Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn