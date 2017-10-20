Edition:
Inmarsat PLC (ISA.L)

ISA.L on London Stock Exchange

623.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
620.00
Open
622.00
Day's High
627.00
Day's Low
614.50
Volume
1,352,164
Avg. Vol
1,528,870
52-wk High
865.00
52-wk Low
594.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrew Sukawaty

62 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Rupert Pearce

2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Tony Bates

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Paul Gudonis

2016 President, Enterprise Business Unit

Peter Handinger

President - US Government Business Unit
Inmarsat PLC News

