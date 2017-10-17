Turkiye Is Bankasi AS (ISCTR.IS)
ISCTR.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.82TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-1.02%)
Prev Close
6.89TL
Open
6.93TL
Day's High
6.93TL
Day's Low
6.82TL
Volume
9,674,119
Avg. Vol
13,105,788
52-wk High
7.99TL
52-wk Low
4.69TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
H. Ozince
|64
|2011
|Chairman
|
Adnan Bali
|55
|2011
|Member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Mahmut Magemizoglu
|58
|2016
|Senior Deputy Chief Executive for Financial Management, Investor Relations, Managerial Reporting and Internal Accounting, Strategy and Corporate Performance Management, Subsidiaries
|
Hakan Aran
|49
|2008
|Deputy Chief Executive for Information Technologies, Digital Banking Operations, Data Management
|
Ergun Yorulmaz
|58
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive for Legal Counsellorship, Retail-Commercial-Corporate Loans Monitoring and Recovery
- Turkish banks' Jan-Aug net profit up 25 pct at 33.3 bln lira - regulator
- BRIEF-Is Bankasi mandates banks to grant syndicated term loan in EUR and USD
- BRIEF-Is Bankasi decides to issue debt instruments up to 5 billion lira
- UPDATE 1-Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth may exceed 15 pct - Isbank CEO
- Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth may exceed 15 pct - Isbank CEO