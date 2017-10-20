Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)
ISOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
29.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
29.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.10 (-0.34%)
€-0.10 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
€29.40
€29.40
Open
€29.55
€29.55
Day's High
€29.56
€29.56
Day's Low
€29.30
€29.30
Volume
36,026
36,026
Avg. Vol
80,312
80,312
52-wk High
€35.63
€35.63
52-wk Low
€25.23
€25.23
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Didier Truchot
|66
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Laurence Stoclet
|47
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer, Director, Member of Executive Committee
|
Carlos Harding
|66
|1992
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman Ipsos Latin America, Head of Corporate Development, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pierre Le Manh
|47
|2012
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ipsos North America and Ipsos Marketing, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Henri Wallard
|56
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
- Three quarters of Americans favor higher taxes for wealthy -Reuters/Ipsos poll
- BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
- BRIEF-Ipsos H1 net attributable profit drops to 21.6 million euros
- Americans want U.S. goods, but not willing to pay more: Reuters/Ipsos poll
- Cairo orders closure of research firm Ipsos's office in Egypt