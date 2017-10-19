ITC Ltd (ITC.BO)
ITC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
269.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yogesh Deveshwar
|70
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjiv Puri
|54
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Rajiv Tandon
|62
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Sanjay Singh
|Divisional Chief Executive - Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division
|
B Sumant
|2016
|President - FMCG Businesses - Cigarettes, Foods, Personal Care, Education & Stationery Products, Matches and Agarbattis