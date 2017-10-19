ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)
ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
167.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs168.85
Open
Rs170.00
Day's High
Rs170.00
Day's Low
Rs166.25
Volume
15,643
Avg. Vol
180,221
52-wk High
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Premchai Karnasuta
|60
|2004
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pathai Chakornbundit
|71
|2011
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Prasad Patwardhan
|50
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
R. Daga
|2014
|Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Adun Saraban
|54
|2010
|Managing Director, Executive Director