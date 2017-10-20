Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA4.SA)
ITSA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
11.15BRL
20 Oct 2017
11.15BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.15
R$ 11.15
Open
R$ 11.18
R$ 11.18
Day's High
R$ 11.21
R$ 11.21
Day's Low
R$ 11.09
R$ 11.09
Volume
6,279,700
6,279,700
Avg. Vol
15,837,971
15,837,971
52-wk High
R$ 11.57
R$ 11.57
52-wk Low
R$ 7.81
R$ 7.81
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela
|47
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Alfredo Egydio Setubal
|58
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Investor Relations
|
Rodolfo Villela Marino
|41
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Roberto Setubal
|62
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board
|
Henri Penchas
|71
|2015
|Director
- Brazil's J&F sale of Alpargatas gets antitrust nod -official gazette
- Brazil's Itausa rules out offer for BR Distribuidora stake
- Itaúsa CEO Setubal says to expand Havaianas brands globally
- Brazil's J&F sells Havaianas maker for $1.1 billion: filing
- UPDATE 2-Brazil's J&F sells Havaianas maker for $1.1 bln -filing