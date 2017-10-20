ITV PLC (ITV.L)
ITV.L on London Stock Exchange
174.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
174.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.50 (-0.85%)
-1.50 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
176.40
176.40
Open
176.70
176.70
Day's High
177.20
177.20
Day's Low
174.80
174.80
Volume
9,101,590
9,101,590
Avg. Vol
17,254,216
17,254,216
52-wk High
221.76
221.76
52-wk Low
152.40
152.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Bazalgette
|62
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ian Griffiths
|50
|2017
|Group Finance Director, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Julian Bellamy
|2016
|Managing Director - ITV Studios
|
Simon Pitts
|40
|2014
|Managing Director - Online, Pay TV, Interactive & Technology
|
Kelly Williams
|2014
|Managing Director - Commercial