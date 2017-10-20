Edition:
ITV PLC (ITV.L)

ITV.L on London Stock Exchange

174.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.50 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
176.40
Open
176.70
Day's High
177.20
Day's Low
174.80
Volume
9,101,590
Avg. Vol
17,254,216
52-wk High
221.76
52-wk Low
152.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Bazalgette

62 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

Ian Griffiths

50 2017 Group Finance Director, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Julian Bellamy

2016 Managing Director - ITV Studios

Simon Pitts

40 2014 Managing Director - Online, Pay TV, Interactive & Technology

Kelly Williams

2014 Managing Director - Commercial
ITV PLC News

