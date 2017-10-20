Edition:
United States

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (ITX.MC)

ITX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

30.99EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
€30.90
Open
€31.04
Day's High
€31.04
Day's Low
€30.74
Volume
3,204,944
Avg. Vol
2,308,547
52-wk High
€36.90
52-wk Low
€29.83

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pablo Isla Alvarez de Tejera

53 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Jose Arnau Sierra

2012 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ignacio Fernandez Fernandez

2009 General Director of Finance

Gabriel Moneo Marina

Chief IT Officer

Javier Monteoliva Diaz

Director of Legal Affairs
» More People

Industria de Diseno Textil SA News

» More ITX.MC News