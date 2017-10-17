Izmir Demir Celik Sanayi AS (IZMDC.IS)
IZMDC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.40TRY
17 Oct 2017
3.40TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-2.02%)
-0.07TL (-2.02%)
Prev Close
3.47TL
3.47TL
Open
3.50TL
3.50TL
Day's High
3.51TL
3.51TL
Day's Low
3.40TL
3.40TL
Volume
934,941
934,941
Avg. Vol
915,261
915,261
52-wk High
4.30TL
4.30TL
52-wk Low
2.40TL
2.40TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Halil Sahin
|69
|2005
|Chairman of the Board
|
Nuri Sahin
|2005
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ahmet Bastug
|2014
|Member of the Board
|
Adil Koc
|40
|2010
|Member of the Board
|
Ahmet Gokdemir
|Independent Member of the Board