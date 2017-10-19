Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JAGP.NS)
JAGP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
175.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mahendra Gupta
|74
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sanjay Gupta
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Amit Jaiswal
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Dhirendra Gupta
|71
|2016
|Whole Time Director
|
Shailesh Gupta
|46
|2016
|Whole-Time Director
- BRIEF-India's Jagran Prakashan June-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct
- BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan to challenge high court order staying scheme of arrangement involving co
- BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan's unit Naidunia Media applies for striking off itself from register of companies
- BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan March-qtr profit rises