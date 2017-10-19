Edition:
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIA.NS)

JAIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

18.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs18.90
Open
Rs19.00
Day's High
Rs19.20
Day's Low
Rs18.45
Volume
14,516,160
Avg. Vol
124,567,404
52-wk High
Rs30.45
52-wk Low
Rs6.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Manoj Gaur

52 2006 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

M. Sibbal

58 2017 Joint President, Company Secretary

Sunil Sharma

55 2006 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Suresh Thakral

62 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Pankaj Gaur

45 2007 Joint Managing Director - Construction, Executive Director
