Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIA.NS)
JAIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
18.80INR
19 Oct 2017
18.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.10 (-0.53%)
Rs-0.10 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs18.90
Rs18.90
Open
Rs19.00
Rs19.00
Day's High
Rs19.20
Rs19.20
Day's Low
Rs18.45
Rs18.45
Volume
14,516,160
14,516,160
Avg. Vol
124,567,404
124,567,404
52-wk High
Rs30.45
Rs30.45
52-wk Low
Rs6.70
Rs6.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manoj Gaur
|52
|2006
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
M. Sibbal
|58
|2017
|Joint President, Company Secretary
|
Sunil Sharma
|55
|2006
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Suresh Thakral
|62
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Pankaj Gaur
|45
|2007
|Joint Managing Director - Construction, Executive Director