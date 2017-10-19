Edition:
United States

Jai Corp Ltd (JAIC.NS)

JAIC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

119.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.05 (-2.49%)
Prev Close
Rs122.30
Open
Rs122.40
Day's High
Rs122.40
Day's Low
Rs117.90
Volume
548,333
Avg. Vol
2,423,616
52-wk High
Rs141.70
52-wk Low
Rs52.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anand Jain

57 2007 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Gaurav Jain

35 2008 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Virendra Jain

56 2008 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Pramod Jaiswal

2012 Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounts Officer

Ananjan Datta

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Jai Corp Ltd News

