Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)
JAIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
93.60INR
19 Oct 2017
93.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.85%)
Rs-0.80 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs94.40
Rs94.40
Open
Rs95.00
Rs95.00
Day's High
Rs95.00
Rs95.00
Day's Low
Rs93.00
Rs93.00
Volume
1,076,870
1,076,870
Avg. Vol
4,069,304
4,069,304
52-wk High
Rs119.70
Rs119.70
52-wk Low
Rs79.70
Rs79.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Jain
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Manoj Lodha
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Atul Jain
|2011
|Chief Marketing Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ajit Jain
|2012
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
R. Swaminathan
|2012
|Director - Technical, Whole Time Director