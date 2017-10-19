J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)
JBCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
272.25INR
19 Oct 2017
272.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.70 (-0.98%)
Rs-2.70 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs274.95
Rs274.95
Open
Rs272.70
Rs272.70
Day's High
Rs274.90
Rs274.90
Day's Low
Rs272.00
Rs272.00
Volume
17,870
17,870
Avg. Vol
54,751
54,751
52-wk High
Rs402.00
Rs402.00
52-wk Low
Rs259.00
Rs259.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jyotindra Mody
|85
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Pranabh Mody
|51
|President, Whole-Time Director - Operations, Director
|
Mayur Mehta
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Manager
|
Bharat Mehta
|66
|Whole-Time Director - Planning & Development, Director
|
Dinesh Mody
|78
|Whole-Time Director - Administration, Director