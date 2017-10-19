Edition:
JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)

JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

229.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-2.72%)
Prev Close
Rs235.70
Open
Rs236.00
Day's High
Rs238.40
Day's Low
Rs226.05
Volume
216,166
Avg. Vol
234,133
52-wk High
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bhagirath Arya

63 2006 Executive Chairman of the Board

Rakesh Gothi

63 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Ajay Agarwal

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Ujjwala Apte

Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

N. Shah

Director- Commercial, Executive Director
JBF Industries Ltd News

