JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)
JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
229.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-2.72%)
Prev Close
Rs235.70
Open
Rs236.00
Day's High
Rs238.40
Day's Low
Rs226.05
Volume
216,166
Avg. Vol
234,133
52-wk High
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bhagirath Arya
|63
|2006
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rakesh Gothi
|63
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ajay Agarwal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ujjwala Apte
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
N. Shah
|Director- Commercial, Executive Director
- BRIEF-JBF Industries seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & MD
- BRIEF-India's JBF Industries posts June-qtr loss
- UPDATE 1-UAE's JBF RAK PET output stalls amid debt restructuring - COO
- India's JBF says working with lenders, plants running 'satisfactorily'
- BRIEF-JBF Industries says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues